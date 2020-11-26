Chile's Senate greenlights second pension withdrawal bill

(Recasts with approval of second withdrawal bill)
SANTIAGO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Chile's opposition-controlled
Senate on Thursday approved a government-backed bill that would
allow citizens to make a second withdrawal from their public
pensions to further blunt the economic impact of the coronavirus
pandemic.
The bill, which now goes to the lower house of Congress for
a vote, will permit withdrawals of up to 10% from the country's
private pension system. That matches the cap placed on the first
withdrawal passed by Congress in July.
Earlier, a nearly identical bill backed by the opposition
and some members of the ruling coalition but opposed by
President Sebastian Pinera was rejected in the Senate after the
center-right leader introduced rival legislation.
Pinera had argued against any further withdrawals from the
pensions system, saying they would damage the pension system and
that citizens should rely on emergency measures instead.
However as it became apparent a second drawdown would
receive majority support, Pinera made a U-turn, introducing his
own legislation last week that would allow for a constrained
withdrawal.
On Thursday, members of his Chile Vamos coalition withdrew
their support for the original bill and voted instead for
Pinera's version, which passed with cross-party backing.
Opposition lawmakers had called for a second drawdown as the
economy floundered and the pandemic raged on, arguing government
measures did not go far enough. Their bill received broad
support in the lower house two weeks ago, including from CV
members.
The outcome is a mixed bag for Pinera. On one hand, he
headed off the embarrassment of a second, opposition-led
initiative being backed by his supporters, but his own bill was
stripped by congressional committees of a cap placed on who was
eligible to benefit and the obligation the money be repaid,
effectively removing the differences between the bills.
Pamela Jiles, the left-wing lawmaker who proposed the
original bill, blamed "politicking" for slowing the legislation.
"We've ended up with a project that is practically identical
to ours only to change the signature of Pamela Jiles for
Pinera's signature," she told reporters. "This is politics in
Chile."
Ignacio Briones, the finance minister, said the outcome had
reestablished the principle that the executive has exclusive
powers on taxes, public spending and social security.
"We are satisfied that the institutional path ... has been
approved," he added.
Claudio Fuentes, a political scientist at Chile’s Diego
Portales University, said the episode highlighted how weak
Pinera's government had become, with less than a year left in
office and following widespread social protests that started
last year and still simmer.
"The substantive modifications and the fact that a second
withdrawal is approved shows that the government's capacity for
political maneuvering is very low," he said.
(Reporting by Dave Sherwood and Natalia Ramos, writing by Dave
Sherwood and Aislinn Laing,
Editing by Peter Graff and Paul Simao)