Chile's benchmark interest rate seen rising to 9% by June, poll says

SANTIAGO, May 24 (Reuters) - Chile is expected to hike its benchmark interest rate to 9% in June, a central bank poll of traders suggested on Tuesday, as the world's top copper producer battles to rein in high inflation.

The Andean country's benchmark interest rate, which currently stands at 8.25%, likely will be hiked again in July to 9.25%, the poll showed, but is expected to drop to 7.25% over a 12-month period.

Traders also expect Chile's consumer prices to climb 1.1% in May and 0.8% in June, with 12-month inflation hitting 6.65%.

That would be well above the central bank's target of between 2% and 4%. (Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Louise Heavens and Paul Simao)