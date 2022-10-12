Advanced search
Chile's central bank raises rates to 11.25%, signals no more hikes pending

10/12/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
SANTIAGO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate to 11.25% on Wednesday, from 10.75% previously, signaling that no more hikes were expected but that it would keep rates at the current level for as long as needed.

The bank's five-member board voted unanimously for the 50 basis points rate increase.

"The board estimates the monetary policy rate has reached the maximum level of the (hiking) cycle that began in July 2021 and that it will remain at this level for as long as needed to ensure the convergence of inflation to target," the central bank said.

The Chilean central bank has been raising rates aggressively in a bid to rein in soaring consumer prices, a result of a rapid economic recovery from the pandemic-related downturn in the world's largest copper producer.

Chile's consumer price

inflation accelerated to 13.7%

in the 12 months to September, far above the central bank's target range of 2% to 4%. (Reporting by Natalia Ramos and Carolina Pulice; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Christian Plumb)


© Reuters 2022
