Chile's climate scientist minister eyes tougher rules for top copper mining nation

SANTIAGO, May 13 (Reuters) - Chile's Environment Minister
Maisa Rojas, a leading climate scientist with a PhD from Oxford
who made the leap into politics this year, is on a mission to
strengthen the Andean country's environmental rules and hold
mining firms to account.
Rojas, 49, is spearheading a new climate change law that
binds Chile to carbon neutrality by 2050 and gives her ministry
more power to set emission caps, including for the key mining
sector in the world's top copper producer.
"In the case of mining, there are concrete commitments that
will have to be put in place," she told Reuters, citing
initiatives that will be closely watched by miners of copper and
in-demand battery metal lithium.
The law will put "borders" around the country's industries
in terms of emissions and pollution, Rojas said in her
white-walled office in Santiago decorated with family photos and
a glass whiteboard with planning notes and doodles.
"They are going to have to adapt to that border."
Rojas, who has a PhD in Atmospheric Physics from the
University of Oxford and has focused her research on climate
modeling and dynamics, said many environmental rules so far had
been largely voluntary and need tougher enforcement.
A strengthened ministry would hold companies to account on
emissions, mining tailings, water use and environmental
adaptation plans, with a mandatory yearly reporting requirement
to congress, she said.
Rojas, who took office in March under new progressive
President Gabriel Boric, faces a tough challenge to balance
goals to toughen environmental regulation and meet climate
targets with the country's heavy reliance on copper mining.
At an event on Thursday, Undersecretary of Mining Willy
Kracht emphasized that Chile was "a mining country and we are
proud to be one and we know what it implies."
'LESS WATER'
Rojas, who has researched the impact of climate change on
water resources, said the government will rely on Chile's
recently reformed water code to help the country deal with its
biggest environmental challenge: a 13-year drought.
That prolonged dry spell has hurt mining production, forcing
a shift towards desalination, damaged farmers and is even
changing the face of capital city Santiago.
"The most serious impact of climate change, that has deep
ramifications, is obviously the drought that a good part of
(Chile) has been living through for over 10 years," Rojas said.
"There's less water, so we're going to have to agree on how
we divide it."
Rojas said a water code reform that went into effect last
month will help simplify water management by reducing the number
of institutions from 40-50 currently and letting the ministry
directly coordinate with new basin councils.
The current system prioritizes private water rights, but
Rojas said the new councils would allow "those who have rights
to water and those that don't have rights to water" to make
decisions together.
Rojas admitted her tenure was likely to be just the start of
a transition process, saying she hoped to set up an enduring
environmental framework.
"I want to achieve something with a level of consensus and
legitimacy that no one can walk it back and put away in a box,
like happens so many times," Rojas said.
"That's my measure of success."
(Reporting by Natalia Ramos and Alexander Villegas; Editing by
Adam Jourdan and Richard Chang)