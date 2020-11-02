Chile's economic activity sinks 5.3% in September - central bank

SANTIAGO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chile's economic activity sank
5.3% in September year-on-year but grew 5.1% from the previous
month, the central bank said on Monday, as the world's no. 1
copper producer emerged from the worst period of the coronavirus
pandemic.
The Andean country's IMACEC economic activity index
, which encompasses about 90% of the economy tallied
in gross domestic product figures, ordinarily sees a bounce in
September as its citizens celebrate the annual independence
holidays.
Mining activity declined 1.9% on the same month the previous
year, an improvement from the 3.4% drop reported the previous
month, while non-mining activity fell 5.7%, compared to a drop
of 12.2% in August. Mining activity fell 1.5% from August while
non-mining activity rose 5.9%, according to seasonally adjusted
figures.
The worst-hit sectors were construction, education and
transport along with restaurants and hotels, the bank said,
while trade, business services and manufacturing rallied.
Mauricio Carrasco, an analyst with Chilean consultancy
Econsult, said figures released on Friday showed that retail
sales had experienced a bounce from the withdrawal by citizens
of 10% of their privately held pensions under a new law to
counter the effects of the pandemic.
"The September data confirms the acceleration of economic
activity as confinement measures are eased and people movement
increases," he said.
Previous months have seen double-digit falls in activity
compared to the same month the previous year. In August,
activity dropped 11.3%, it sank 10.7% in July, 12.9% in June and
15.2% in May.
The coronavirus hit Chile in March and strict nationwide
lockdowns and nighttime curfews were announced that saw shops
shuttered, offices closed and mining of the key copper commodity
forced to downscale staffing and suspend maintenance projects
and smelters.
In August, as contagion rates eased and hospital beds freed
up, the country began to ease lockdowns.
(Reporting by Aislinn Laing;
Editing by Alison Williams and Bernadette Baum)