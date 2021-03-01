Chile's economy contracts more than expected in January as COVID-19 rebounds

SANTIAGO, March 1 (Reuters) - Chile's economic activity
fell 3.1% in January from the same month a year
ago, the central bank said on Monday, as a rebound in cases of
the coronavirus dragged on the service and manufacturing
sectors.
The bank's IMACEC economic activity index encompasses about
90% of the economy tallied in gross domestic product figures.
The sharp year-on-year fall was more severe than market
expectations for a contraction of around 1%, according to a
central bank poll in February.
Construction and manufacturing output both dropped off in
January versus the same period the previous year, the bank data
showed, as the world's top copper producer struggled to reboot
to 2020 levels following months of economic hardship.
Commerce, however, remained a bright spot, bolstered by
citizens flush with cash following the passage in Congress late
in 2020 of a bill allowing Chileans a second withdrawal from
pension funds.
The bank also noted the economy had grown 1.3% versus
December, despite increased restrictions on travel and movement
amid a spike in cases following the end-of-year holidays.
Sebastian Diaz, an analyst with Pacifico Research in Chile,
said that though the numbers fell short of predictions, there
was still room for optimism in the coming months.
"The high price of copper, advances in the vaccination
process, the increase in mobility and the continuation of
stimulus measures both locally and globally, leads us to
significantly revise our upward growth projections," Diaz said.
Chile has jumped ahead of the rest of Latin America and many
countries globally with its inoculation program. The country has
already inoculated 3.35 million of its 19 million citizens
against COVID-19, officials said on Monday.
(Reporting by Dave Sherwood in Santiago
Editing by Toby Chopra and Matthew Lewis)