Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Chile's economy to slow sharply in 2022 and contract in 2023, OECD says

09/23/2022 | 04:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SANTIAGO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Chile's economy will slow sharply with projected growth of 1.9% in 2022 and a contraction of 0.5% in 2023 due to high inflation, elevated interest rates and a drop in investment, according to an OECD report released on Friday.

The South American country's economy grew 11.7% last year, marking one of the world's fastest recoveries from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The OECD Economic Survey said early pension withdrawals during the pandemic overheated Chile's economy while inflationary pressures from Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed inflation to a 30-year high, hurting household purchasing power.

"These forces will continue to weigh on consumption growth during 2022 and 2023," the report said, adding that yearly inflation is expected to reach 11.1% by the end of 2022 and 6.4% in 2023, exceeding the central bank's 2.0%-4.0% target.

Private consumption grew 20.5% in 2021 but is projected to grow just 2.1% in 2022 and contract 1.9% in 2023. Investment grew 18.0% in 2021 but is expected to drop 2.4% this year and 1.8% in 2023, the OECD said.

"It's important to continue what needs to be done to fight inflation," OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann said in a news conference, adding that the report highlights other economic challenges like a rapidly ageing population, weak productivity, regulatory barriers and weak tax collection.

Tax revenues account for 21% of Chile's gross domestic product and are "insufficient to meet rising social demands," according to the report, noting that the pandemic highlighted significant gaps in social protection.

A proposed tax bill that the Chilean government said would boost GDP by 4 percentage points is "ambitious but within reach," the OECD added.

The report also noted economic opportunities in Chile, including growing demand for copper and lithium as the world transitions to renewable energy. Chile is the world's largest producer of copper.

Additionally, Chile is "well-placed to produce and export green hydrogen," according to the report, which is currently the only technology to decarbonize some heavy industries. (Reporting by Natalia Ramos and Alexander Villegas; Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:49pTechnology Shares Fall as Russia Remains in Focus -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04:48pFinancial Shares Tumble Amid Recession Fears -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04:45pConsumer Shares Fall Led by Consumer Discretionary Stocks -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:44pHealthcare Shares Slip But Perform Better Than Broader Market -- Healthcare Roundup
DJ
04:43pHonduras to receive $200 mln loan to mitigate fuel price pressures
RE
04:43pIndustrials Slide on Economic Concerns -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:43pMaterials Shares Fall as U.S. Dollar Soars -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:41pEnergy Shares Move Lower as Oil Prices Sink -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:40pWall St slumps as investors fret on rate hikes and recession
RE
04:38pDeutsche Bank in $26.3 million shareholder settlement over Epstein, Russian oligarch ties
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PPG to announce third-quarter 2022 results October 19
2South Africa mine dam collapse highlights patchy regulation
3Analyst recommendations: Ally Financial, CrowdStrike, Equifax, Marathon..
4RWE : tests innovative technologies to further promote sustainability a..
5Airbus Shares Rise After Management Backs Production, Dividend Goals

HOT NEWS