Chile's economy to slow sharply in 2022 and contract in 2023, OECD says

SANTIAGO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Chile's economy will slow sharply with projected growth of 1.9% in 2022 and a contraction of 0.5% in 2023 due to high inflation, elevated interest rates and a drop in investment, according to an OECD report released on Friday.

The South American country's economy grew 11.7% last year, marking one of the world's fastest recoveries from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The OECD Economic Survey said early pension withdrawals during the pandemic overheated Chile's economy while inflationary pressures from Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed inflation to a 30-year high, hurting household purchasing power.

"These forces will continue to weigh on consumption growth during 2022 and 2023," the report said, adding that yearly inflation is expected to reach 11.1% by the end of 2022 and 6.4% in 2023, exceeding the central bank's 2.0%-4.0% target.

Private consumption grew 20.5% in 2021 but is projected to grow just 2.1% in 2022 and contract 1.9% in 2023. Investment grew 18.0% in 2021 but is expected to drop 2.4% this year and 1.8% in 2023, the OECD said.

"It's important to continue what needs to be done to fight inflation," OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann said in a news conference, adding that the report highlights other economic challenges like a rapidly ageing population, weak productivity, regulatory barriers and weak tax collection.

Tax revenues account for 21% of Chile's gross domestic product and are "insufficient to meet rising social demands," according to the report, noting that the pandemic highlighted significant gaps in social protection.

A proposed tax bill that the Chilean government said would boost GDP by 4 percentage points is "ambitious but within reach," the OECD added.

The report also noted economic opportunities in Chile, including growing demand for copper and lithium as the world transitions to renewable energy. Chile is the world's largest producer of copper.

Additionally, Chile is "well-placed to produce and export green hydrogen," according to the report, which is currently the only technology to decarbonize some heavy industries.