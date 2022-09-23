Chile's economy to slow sharply in 2022 and contract in 2023, OECD says

SANTIAGO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Chile's economy will slow
sharply with projected growth of 1.9% in 2022 and a contraction
of 0.5% in 2023 due to high inflation, elevated interest rates
and a drop in investment, according to an OECD report released
on Friday.
The South American country's economy grew 11.7% last year,
marking one of the world's fastest recoveries from the COVID-19
pandemic.
The OECD Economic Survey said early pension withdrawals
during the pandemic overheated Chile's economy while
inflationary pressures from Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed
inflation to a 30-year high, hurting household purchasing power.
"These forces will continue to weigh on consumption growth
during 2022 and 2023," the report said, adding that yearly
inflation is expected to reach 11.1% by the end of 2022 and 6.4%
in 2023, exceeding the central bank's 2.0%-4.0% target.
Private consumption grew 20.5% in 2021 but is projected to
grow just 2.1% in 2022 and contract 1.9% in 2023. Investment
grew 18.0% in 2021 but is expected to drop 2.4% this year and
1.8% in 2023, the OECD said.
"It's important to continue what needs to be done to fight
inflation," OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann said in a
news conference, adding that the report highlights other
economic challenges like a rapidly ageing population, weak
productivity, regulatory barriers and weak tax collection.
Tax revenues account for 21% of Chile's gross domestic
product and are "insufficient to meet rising social demands,"
according to the report, noting that the pandemic highlighted
significant gaps in social protection.
A proposed tax bill that the Chilean government said would
boost GDP by 4 percentage points is "ambitious but within
reach," the OECD added.
The report also noted economic opportunities in Chile,
including growing demand for copper and lithium as the world
transitions to renewable energy. Chile is the world's largest
producer of copper.
Additionally, Chile is "well-placed to produce and export
green hydrogen," according to the report, which is currently the
only technology to decarbonize some heavy industries.
(Reporting by Natalia Ramos and Alexander Villegas; Editing by
Paul Simao)