SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile's mining minister on Wednesday urged Chilean miner SQM and China's Tianqi Lithium Corp, a major shareholder in the company, to resolve their ongoing spat, but refrained from weighing into their private matter.

Tianqi, which holds about 20% of SQM shares, last week raised concerns over transparency in the firm's talks on a partnership with state copper producer Codelco. The Chinese company's view was later challenged by SQM's board chairman.

"We naturally urge the internal differences that SQM may have with its partners to be resolved," Mining Minister Aurora Williams told reporters, adding however that she had "no opinion" on how the firm deals with its board and shareholders.

"It is not our place to give an opinion on that."

(Reporting by Alexander Villegas; editing by Jason Neely)