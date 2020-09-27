Chile's president launches $2 billion plan to bring back jobs lost during pandemic

SANTIAGO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Chilean President Sebastian
Pinera announced on Sunday the launch of $2 billion in subsidies
aimed at creating new jobs or recovering those lost during
months of lockdown aimed at stemming the coronavirus pandemic in
the globe's top copper producer.
Pinera said the government would pay private businesses up
to 50%, or as much as $317 of the salaries of any newly hired
employee for the next six months. A similar program will cover
up to around $200 of the salaries of employees who return to
work after a furlough period during the coronavirus crisis.
The package, which seeks to create 1 million new jobs, is
the latest round of stimulus aimed at revitalizing Chile's frail
economy.
Pinera's center-right government has in recent months
announced emergency measures responding to the pandemic
including spot payments, soft loans, mortgage payment holidays
and rent subsidies worth more than 12% of gross domestic
product.
The lockdown associated with the virus has hammered Chile's
commerce, service and tourism sectors and driven unemployment to
over 13%, its highest level in a decade. The central bank
projects an economic contraction of between 4.5% to 5.5% this
year.
Pinera said his plan was aimed especially at groups hardest
hit by jobless during the pandemic, including women, young
people and those with disabilities. Businesses hiring people
from those three groups could count on the government to
subsidize as much as 60% of their salaries in the coming months,
he said.
Chile's coronavirus outbreak peaked in June. Since then,
quarantine measures and other restrictions have seen cases
nationwide fall to fewer than 2,000 daily. Chile has reported
over 455,000 cases of the virus since the pandemic struck in
March and 12,600 deaths. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/347zL1T)
(Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)