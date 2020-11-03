Chile's president loses third interior minister in a year

SANTIAGO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Chile's interior minister,
Victor Perez, resigned amid a legislative move to oust him on
Tuesday in yet another blow for the administration of
center-right President Sebastian Pinera.
Pinera's opposition in Congress had accused Perez, who was
appointed in July, of mishandling violence in Chile's turbulent
Araucania region and failing to properly address alleged human
rights violations during recent protests in Santiago.
Perez resigned immediately following a lower chamber debate
and vote on Tuesday that approved pushing forward with his
censure and impeachment.
The former interior minister told reporters the vote was
purely political and meant to weaken Pinera's already-ailing
government.
"In today's debate it was impossible to convince absolutely
anyone" of anything, Perez said. "Therefore, this is a political
decision intended to cause damage to the government."
Perez is the third interior minister to serve Pinera in the
past year, a tumultuous period in Chile marked by mass protests
over inequality and a raging coronavirus pandemic that have
combined to hobble the South American nation's long-stable
economy.
Chile is the world's top copper producer.
