Chile's record-breaking drought makes climate change 'very easy' to see

SANTIAGO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - A punishing, decade-long
drought in Chile has gone from bad to worse due to a scorching
July, a month which typically brings midwinter weather showering
the capital Santiago in rain and snow.
But a lack of precipitation this year has left the towering
and typically snowcapped Andes above the city mostly bare,
reservoir levels low and farm fields parched. The scenes,
government officials say, are clear evidence of global warming.
On Tuesday, a central Santiago weather station had recorded
just 78 mm (3 inches) of rainfall so far this year compared to
last year's 180 mm and an average amount of 252 mm, according to
Chile's Meteorological Service.
Science Minister Andres Couve told Reuters on Tuesday that
the steady decline in water reserves due to climate change was
now a "national priority."
He added the government was addressing the crisis by
investing in water conservation and storage, creating a post for
a subsecretary of water and establishing a scientist working
group on water management, as well as a climate change
observatory.
"We already have overwhelming evidence and it is climatic
evidence," he said. "We are seeing a very significant decrease
in rainfall and that is generating water shortages."
On Monday, United Nations climate scientists warned that
extreme heat waves, which not long ago struck once every 50
years, are now to be expected once per decade.
Droughts and downpours are also becoming more frequent, the
Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report said,
and humans are "unequivocally" to blame through greenhouse gas
emissions.
Couve said Chile, a long thin nation with the world's driest
deserts at its north, glaciers, forests and wetlands throughout
and the Antarctic at its south, had bountiful proof of climate
change in action.
"The scientific evidence is there but also the weather
events are happening with a frequency and intensity that makes
it very easy for people to see," he said.
'DAY ZERO'
Some scientists and politicians in Chile are warning of
growing, and potentially irreversible, water shortages in the
central region whose Mediterranean climate has made it home to
vineyards and farms, as well as a third of its population in
Santiago, the country's economic engine.
Two rivers that provide Santiago with water - the Mapocho
and the Maipo - are drier than they were in 2019, the driest
year in Chile's history, Public Works Minister Alfredo Moreno
said, prompting regulators to clamp down on water use and seek
alternative sources.
Chile's utilities companies have invested heavily in new
infrastructure to avoid the arrival of "Day Zero," - the day the
taps run dry, a threat which prompted major water restrictions
in Cape Town, South Africa, and Chennai, India, in recent years.
That day however "arrived almost a decade ago for nearly 400
thousand people who inhabit rural areas of Chile and today
receive water in tanker trucks," said Raul Cordero, University
of Santiago climatologist and leader of its Antarctic
Investigation Group.
Cordero said the situation faced by rural communities in
central Chile is likely to spread and worsen over time.
"It is unlikely the precipitation we once had in the central
region in the 1980s and 1990s (will) return, or that we recover
that climate," he said.
Chile must build more reservoirs and desalination plants,
which are increasingly relied on by its critical mining sector,
he added.
"Our only advantage is we now know how climate change will
hit us hardest, so we know what we need to do to face the
consequences," he said.
