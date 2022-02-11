Chile says adios to single-use plastic with new law

SANTIAGO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Chile will begin to phase out
the use of plastic cups, straws, takeout containers, forks,
spoons and knives at restaurants and other dining establishments
as a new law regulating single-use plastics enters into force on
Sunday.
The law, part of a broader effort to increase recycling,
will prohibit the use of single-use plastic products at dining
establishments and for delivery services.
"This regulation will allow us to reduce over 23,000 tons of
plastics per year, single-use plastics, and therefore this will
be tremendously beneficial for the environment," said Deputy
Environment Minister Marcelo Fernandez.
Chile, seen as an environmental leader in Latin America for
its use of renewable energy and creation of national parks, is
looking to step up its recycling game.
Some plastic products will be immediately prohibited, but
the law will give restaurants, cafes and other venues up to
three years to adapt to the changes and offer reusable products
for in-house dining.
Other than Mexico, Chile produces more garbage per capita
than another other Spanish-or-Portuguese-speaking nation in
Latin America, recycling or composting less than 1% of its
waste, according to 2018 World Bank data.
The United States, by contrast, recycles 35% of its rubbish,
according to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency figures.
(Reporting by Natalia Ramos and Reuters TV; Writing by Anthony
Esposito; editing by Diane Craft)