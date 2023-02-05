Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Chile seeks int'l help to fight sweeping forest fires

02/05/2023 | 02:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Interior Minister Carolina Toha said the government is asking for support such as firefighting equipment from countries including Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay, after at least 22 deaths were reported from the devastating fires that have also destroyed some 40,000 hectares (99,000 acres) of land.

The government extended an emergency order on Friday, as a scorching summer heatwave complicates efforts to control fires.

In the central city of Purén, resident Carolina Torres told local media she escaped the fire from her home with nothing but the clothes she was now wearing. "There was no time to set up a firebreak, nothing. I think everyone here went through the same situation. The wind speed changed very fast, and everything suddenly started to burn. It was all very fast," Torres said.

National forestry agency CONAF reported on Saturday that 80 of 231 total wildfires are being actively battled, while 151 of them are under control.


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.81% 202.9663 Delayed Quote.8.16%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.92% 5.5385 Delayed Quote.-3.17%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.00% 188 Delayed Quote.6.13%
Latest news "Economy"
05:57aIran's Supreme leader pardons large number of security-related prisoners linked to protests - state TV
RE
05:44aSaudi minister warns sanctions, underinvestment may cause energy shortages
RE
05:29aEco-friendly Nigerian artist turns plastic flip-flops into portraits
RE
05:03aLebanon hopes UNESCO danger listing could save crumbling modernist fairground
RE
05:02aPope Francis leaves South Sudan, bound for Rome
RE
04:55aBattlefield strength swiftest way to Ukraine peace - UK Foreign Secretary
RE
04:33aUK's shortest-serving PM Liz Truss blames economic 'orthodoxy' for downfall
RE
04:03aSouth Korea searches for missing crew after fishing boat capsizes
RE
03:51aPope Francis wraps up South Sudan trip, urges end to 'blind fury' of violence
RE
03:48aWashington weighing deploying medium-range missiles to U.S. forces in Japan -Sankei
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Foxconn's January sales surge COVID disruption shaken off
2VDA: Market share for electric cars likely to fall to 28 percent
3Washington weighing deploying medium-range missiles to U.S. forces in J..
4Fierce fighting in north of Ukraine's Bakhmut, says Russian head of Wag..
5MEOG: Maha and Mafraq sign Oman deal

HOT NEWS