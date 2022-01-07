Chilean court rejects appeal to stop tender for new lithium contracts

SANTIAGO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - A Chilean court rejected on
Friday a legal challenge by a group of lawmakers seeking to stop
the government from taking bids for a lithium rights auction
that has attracted giant miners SQM and Albermarle
.
The appeal was presented this week by opposition deputies
from the center-left PPD, but the Santiago Appeals Court ruled
it had been filed too late as the tender had been publicized
since mid-October through a Mining Ministry decree.
The parliamentarians argued that the lithium auction, which
the outgoing government announced unexpectedly, risked "the
general interest of the nation," according to one of the
promoters of the appeal.
At stake are contracts to explore and produce some 400,000
tonnes of lithium, the coveted metal used in batteries for
electric vehicles and other electronics. Chile's SQM and
U.S.-based Albermarle are among five contenders for the
contracts.
The process, which will end in mid-January, has been
criticized by opponents and the circle close to President-elect
Gabriel Boric, who has said he would like to create a
state-owned lithium company.
Minister of Mining and Energy Juan Carlos Jobet met this
week with Boric advisers in an attempt to reach an understanding
over the process.
Boric will assume the presidency in March.
(Reporting by Erik López; Writing by Natalia Ramos and Carolina
Pulice; Editing by Richard Chang)