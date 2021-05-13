Chilean government extends hardship payments once more

SANTIAGO, May 13 (Reuters) - Chile's government has proposed
an expansion of its emergency aid program for families
impoverished by the COVID-19 pandemic as President Sebastian
Pinera seeks to answer an opposition call for a universal basic
income.
Finance minister Rodrigo Cerda said the government would
introduce a bill in Congress in the coming days to extend its
Emergency Family Income (IFE) to 90% of Chilean households.
At present, the IFE involves a monthly payment of 100,000
pesos ($142) per household member and covers 13 million of
inhabitants of the South American country.
Cerda said the amount of the payout would be increased to
ensure it put people above the poverty line for monthly
expenses. According to government reports, in March the
individual poverty line was 176,201 pesos (about $250).
"We will move toward a universal Emergency Family Income
that reaches 100% of the families on the social registry of
households, which excludes only the 10% of families with highest
incomes in our country," Cerda said.
Large areas of Chile have been returned to strict lockdowns
since March after a second wave of COVID-19 infections hit,
deepening hardship already wrought by the pandemic.
Opposition parties have pushed three drawdowns from private
pensions through Congress with backing from some government
lawmakers, arguing that aid announced by President Sebastian
Pinera is mired in red tape and not reaching enough people.
Cerda said that the state had the financing necessary to
fund an expanded program thanks to a rise in the price of
copper, the country's key export, which has been driven by
post-COVID recovery in China.
"If it is necessary to increase the country's debt levels in
a way that's reasonable we will do it. Also we have treasury
assets we can use," he added.
