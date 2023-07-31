SANTIAGO, July 31 (Reuters) - Chilean markets closed without major swings on Monday after the Central Bank cut its benchmark interest rate by a larger-than-expected 100 basis points last week.

The bank on Friday lowered the rate to 10.25% from 11.25% in the previous nine months as inflation fell and the economy remained weak.

The Chilean peso fell 1.58% on the rate cut but was supported by a rise in the price of copper, the country's largest export, and other external factors, some traders said.

The leading index of the local stock market IPSA advanced 0.87% to 6,394.49 points, below the all-time high set on July 25, on expectations of an eventual reduction in key interest rates.

The local market has climbed in recent weeks, breaking the 6,000 point barrier for the first time in mid-July. Colombia held its benchmark interest rate steady at 13.25% on Monday while Brazil is expected to cut its rate in August.

The Central Bank raised its rate from the technical minimum of 0.5% in July 2021 to 11.25% in October to counteract strong upward pressure on prices from the economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some analysts said the market had already accounted for the rate cut in previous sessions.

Andres Abadia, chief economist for Latin America for Pantheon Macroeconomics, said Chile's cut would help "test the waters" and that other countries will be watching how the local market and currency respond. (Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero; Editing by Richard Chang)