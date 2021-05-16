Chileans urged to make voices heard on rewriting of constitution

SANTIAGO, May 16 (Reuters) - Chileans were urged on Sunday
to follow through on their call for a new constitution as voting
to pick the architects of the charter entered a second day amid
concerns about low turn-out, particularly in the country's more
marginalized areas.
Observers around the South American nation reported a slow
start in most polling stations on Sunday, a trend that was
particularly marked in the poorest areas of the capital Santiago
and in the north of the country, according to official data.
Fourteen million people are eligible to pick the 155 people
who will draft the new constitution and the government is hoping
for turnout of 7 million.
Those chosen will spend a maximum of 12 months crafting the
new text, with a two-thirds majority required for each key
decision, forcing delegates to form alliances. Chileans will
then vote on the final product. If it fails, the country will
revert to the current text and the process ends.
More than 7.5 million people turned out in October last year
and voted by 78% to tear up the present constitution drafted
during the 1973-1990 dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet.
Just over 3 million people, or 20.4% of the electorate,
voted on Saturday, according to the country's Servel electoral
service, with the turnout highest in the three Santiago suburbs
which voted to reject a change to the constitution.
The call for a new constitution emerged from social unrest
over inequality that tore through Chile, the world's largest
producer of copper, in October 2019 and still simmers to this
day amid economic hardship wrought by the coronavirus pandemic
and what many perceive to be patchy government support.
Maria Emilia, 71, a polling station volunteer in the working
class Santiago suburb of La Pintana, issued a plea for youthful
voters to cement their call for a new Chile.
"I have been here since 8 a.m. and I am so sad to have only
seen one young person come," she said in a video posted on
social media. "Please guys, wake up. You fought so hard to have
a new constitution."
Luz Donaire, 65, a small business owner in neighboring
Puente Alto, said she was voting for the sake of future
generations. "My expectations are high. I want more equality for
my grandchildren."
Analysts said turnout on Saturday could have been affected
by a lack of trust that votes cast on the first day would be
safe in polling stations overnight, and could still pick up on
Sunday, Chile's traditional day for voting.
Claudia Heiss, an investigator for Chile's Center of
Conflict and Social Cohesion Studies, said last year's
plebiscite had offered a clearer choice of yes or no whereas the
latest poll involved choosing individuals, many of them with
political links. That could have generated fresh mistrust,
particularly among young voters, she said.
Camila Rojas, 20, voted for the first time in Chile's
seaside city of Valparaiso and issued a stern call to her
generation. "I guess people got demotivated, felt like nothing
is going to change," she said. "But change starts with you - if
you don't vote then nothing is going to change."
(Reporting by Aislinn Laing; Additional reporting Pablo
Sanhueza in Santiago and Rodrigo Garrido in Valparaiso
