Chimeron Bio Expands Footprint in Philadelphia by Joining BioLabs at The Curtis

01/24/2022 | 12:33pm EST
Chimeron Bio, a biotechnology company pioneering a novel class of self-amplifying RNA-vaccines and therapeutics announced its plan to expand operations in the Philadelphia area and move to The Curtis, a landmark site in Center City Philadelphia under BioLabs, the leading developer and operator of life science co-working spaces in the U.S. and internationally.

The move stems from Chimeron’s need for an expanded footprint to accommodate its growing R&D team and operations. The Curtis, a historical landmark has been reimagined to host first-class wet labs and is quickly becoming a hub for top-tier life science organizations in the Philadelphia area. Chimeron Bio’s move to The Curtis will solidify their position as emerging leaders in biotechnology as the company works to advance its pipeline to the clinic.

“We are pleased to be joining BioLabs Philadelphia, a facility that offers unwavering support for success and growth. We expect this new facility to drive our next phase of growth by enabling our growing team to conduct cutting-edge research as we work to bring high-impact accessible RNA medicines to patients. At this new site, we look forward to continuing our trajectory of attracting premier talent and becoming a major player in Philly’s growing life science ecosystem,” said Dr. Jolly Mazumdar, PhD, MBA, co-founder and CEO of Chimeron Bio.

About Chimeron Bio

Chimeron Bio is a biotechnology company focused developing a pipeline of self-amplifying RNA medicines, both therapeutics and vaccines, designed on its proprietary ChaESAR™ delivery technology platform. For more information, visit www.chimeron.com.

© Business Wire 2022
HOT NEWS