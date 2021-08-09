Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China 10-year treasury futures fall on higher U.S. Treasury yield and higher govt bond supply

08/09/2021 | 03:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese government bond futures prices fell on Monday, tracking higher U.S. Treasury yield, while rising expectations of accelerating government bond issuance also weighed on sentiment.

China's 10-year treasury futures for September delivery, the most traded contract, closed down 0.51%. The yield on benchmark 10-year government bonds rose about 6 basis points on the day.

Some traders attributed the falls in treasury futures prices to higher U.S. Treasury yields after strong U.S. nonfarm payrolls data on Friday.

With some investors now positioning for an earlier tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus than they had expected, markets were paying close attention to Beijing's signals on policy after recent data pointed to an economic slowdown in China. Some analysts believed a Fed tapering could restrain China's monetary easing.

"Early reporting of special bond projects for 2022, higher-than-expected U.S. nonfarm payrolls, sharp rises in U.S. Treasury yield, and China's steadily slowing exports showed a set of contradictions and policy responses," said Ming Ming, head of fixed income at Citic Securities.

Ming said China's domestic economic growth was facing some downward pressure, and the Fed tapering could prompt China to switch from monetary easing to faster fiscal expansion.

Traders said different approaches to prop up the economy could affect the bond market outlook, as fiscal easing meant rises in government bond supply, which would weigh on bond prices.

China's factory gate inflation in July rose at a faster clip from the previous month and exceeded market expectations, data showed, but export growth unexpectedly slowed last month following outbreaks of COVID-19.

Uncertainties around the impact from fresh outbreaks in China and government response measures led analysts from a number of global investment banks including Goldman Sachs and Barclays to recently revise down their third quarter growth forecasts.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kevin Liffey)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:03aZambian mines switch to emergency generation after blackout
RE
04:00aBANK OF FRANCE : French economy at 1.0-1.5% below pre-COVID levels in July
RE
04:00aU.n. climate panel says global average temperature rise could reach or exceed 1.5 degrees celsius in the next 20 years
RE
04:00aThe U.N. climate report's five futures - decoded
RE
04:00aU.n. climate panel says some impacts such as greenland glaciers melting, sea levels rising are irreversible
RE
04:00aU.n. climate panel says it is 'unequivocal' human activities are responsible for global warming
RE
04:00aOnce-in-50-year heat waves now happening every decade -U.N. climate report
RE
04:00aTo save the planet, focus on cutting methane - U.N. climate report
RE
04:00aU.N. sounds clarion call over 'irreversible' climate impacts by humans
RE
04:00aKey takeaways from the U.N. climate panel's report
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia stocks fight back, gold slides and oil takes a spill
2Oil drops on China COVID-19 curbs, dollar strength
3MEITUAN : MEITUAN : China stocks rise on hopes of policy easing; HK gains
4Banker behind report alleging HSBC racism resigns over lack of support
5BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : Reports Initial Results from First-in-Human Trial of COVID-19 Vacc..

HOT NEWS