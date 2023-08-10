China is easing restrictions on group travel further, now allowing groups of its citizens to visit the U.S., Australia, South Korea, Japan and other nations.

The move, which will likely give a boost to the global tourism industry, was announced by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Thursday. It marks the third time this year that China has loosened limitations on which countries group tours can visit.

The change is effective immediately, the ministry said, meaning that China's travel agencies can now provide group tourism services to an additional 78 countries.

China started resuming group tours by local travel agencies in February after keeping its borders largely shut for three years during the pandemic. It first allowed group visits to 20 countries and added 40 more destinations in March.

