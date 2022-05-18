China April aluminium imports down nearly 38% y/y on weak demand

BEIJING, May 18 (Reuters) - China's aluminium imports fell
37.7% in April from the same month a year earlier as overseas
prices rose and domestic consumption weakened, government data
showed on Wednesday.
Imports of unwrought aluminium and products, including
primary metal and unwrought, alloyed aluminium, stood at 175,289
tonnes last month, down from 281,139 tonnes in April 2021 and
fell 11.1% from March.
China, the world's top aluminium producer and consumer, has
imported less than 200,000 tonnes of the metal for four straight
months, as an arbitrage window for cheaper overseas metal shut
and downstream demand faltered in the face of the country's
COVID-19 outbreak.
In comparison, China's exports of unwrought aluminium and
aluminium products rose 36.5% from a year earlier to 596,863
million tonnes in April, the data from the General
Administration of Customs showed.
Imports of bauxite, the main aluminium ore source, came in
at 11.13 million tonnes last month, down 4.9% from March and
compared with 8.74 million tonnes a year earlier.
(Reporting by Min Zhang and Dominique Patton; Editing by Neil
Fullick and Louise Heavens)