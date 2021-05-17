Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China April aluminium output hits record high as output curbs ease

05/17/2021 | 12:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Employee works at the production line of aluminium rolls at a factory in Zouping

(Reuters) - China's aluminium production in April rose to a record monthly volume, official data showed on Monday, after a relaxation of output curbs in Inner Mongolia boosted supply.

Primary aluminium output in China, by far the world's biggest producer of the metal, was 3.35 million tonnes in April, the National Bureau of Statistics said. That was up 2.3% from 3.276 million tonnes in March and 12.4% higher than production in April 2020.

In the first four months of the year, China produced 13.02 million tonnes, a rise of 9.6 percent from the same period a year earlier, the data showed.

April's daily output was 111,667 tonnes, a record high, versus 105,700 daily tonnes in March, which has one more day.

"Record high daily and monthly production are mainly due to high prices and ramp-ups of new capacity in China," said Wan Ling, aluminium analyst at CRU research.

Shanghai aluminium prices rose to multi-year highs during a stellar rally in recent weeks, giving smelters strong incentive to produce more.

Prices topped 20,000 yuan ($3,106.70) per tonne last week, hitting their highest since 2011, and were trading around 19,800 yuan on Monday morning.

Inner Mongolia had ended curbs on energy consumption in April, allowing smelters in Baotou to restart shuttered capacity.

On May 1, the 100,000-tonne-per-year first phase of the Zhongrui Aluminium smelter in Gansu, in northwest China, taken over last month by Hangzhou Jinjiang, was restarted after a three-year shutdown.

Meanwhile, production of 10 nonferrous metals - including copper, aluminium, lead, zinc and nickel - rose 11.6 percent to 5.48 million tonnes from a year earlier. Year-to-date output of the ten metals was up 11.5 percent at 21.43 million tonnes.

The other non-ferrous metals are tin, antimony, mercury, magnesium and titanium.

($1 = 6.4377 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Tom Daly and Emily Chow; Editing by Neil Fullick, Tom Hogue and Gerry Doyle)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD. 1.29% 39.27 End-of-day quote.-11.49%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 1.30% 158.2686 Delayed Quote.23.01%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC 0.33% 216.38 Delayed Quote.28.49%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.05% 6.4393 Delayed Quote.-0.90%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:52aChina's factory output slows as bottlenecks crimp production
RE
12:48aChina steel rebar, hot rolled coil fall for third day after hitting records
RE
12:45aTESLA  : Bitcoin hits three-month low as Musk drives investors to exit
RE
12:44aFinancials, IT stocks buoy Indian shares
RE
12:33aBP's lobbying for gas shows rifts over path to net-zero emissions
RE
12:26aChina stocks hit over 2-month high on consumer, healthcare gains
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:05aTaiwan seeks to reassure on economy as stocks fall amid COVID-19 spike
RE
12:03aChina April aluminium output hits record high as output curbs ease
RE
05/17Australian PM Morrison to visit New Zealand on May 30
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin price lower after Musk tweet
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Bitcoin hits three-month low as Musk drives investors to exit
3U.S. gasoline shortage eases, but pumps dry in some areas
4AT&T close to deal to combine media empire with Discovery
5CROWN RESORTS LIMITED : BRAIN GAIN: New boutiques, deals surge lure expat bankers to Australia