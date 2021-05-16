Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China April crude steel output hits record despite production controls

05/16/2021 | 11:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Employees work at a factory of Dongbei Special Steel Group Co. Ltd. in Dalian

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's crude steel output hit an all-time high in April, despite the government's pledge to curb annual production to reduce pollution as well as increasing costs from raw materials.

With mills cranking up production fuelled by strong profits, the world's top steel producer churned out 97.85 million tonnes of the metal last month, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday.

That was up 4.1% from March and well above output of 85.03 million tonnes in April 2020.

Average daily output in April rose 7.5% from March to 3.26 million tonnes, also a historical high, Reuters calculations based on official data showed.

Steel production in China had been rising for two straight months, even though Beijing has repeatedly vowed to ensure the country's full-year output remains below the 1.065 billion tonnes produced last year.

Improving profit margins, stoked by rosy demand and sky-rocketing steel prices, boosted mills' appetite for production.

"Besides increasing output at long-processing mills that are not subject to curbs, production at electric arc furnaces also gained," said Liu Xinwei, chief researcher with Sublime China Information.

Futures prices for construction rebar and hot rolled coils have jumped 32% and 38% so far this year, respectively. Spot market prices also broke above 6,000 yuan ($931.47) a tonne.

Output at major mills has been running at much higher levels so far in 2021 compared with the same period in the past four years, data from the China Iron and Steel Association showed.

In the first four months of the year, China produced 374.56 million tonnes of crude steel, up 16% on the same period last year, the NBS data showed.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; Editing by Neil Fullick and Kenneth Maxwell)

By Min Zhang and Shivani Singh


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:52aChina's factory output slows as bottlenecks crimp production
RE
12:48aChina steel rebar, hot rolled coil fall for third day after hitting records
RE
12:45aTESLA  : Bitcoin hits three-month low as Musk drives investors to exit
RE
12:44aFinancials, IT stocks buoy Indian shares
RE
12:33aBP's lobbying for gas shows rifts over path to net-zero emissions
RE
12:26aChina stocks hit over 2-month high on consumer, healthcare gains
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:05aTaiwan seeks to reassure on economy as stocks fall amid COVID-19 spike
RE
12:03aChina April aluminium output hits record high as output curbs ease
RE
05/17Australian PM Morrison to visit New Zealand on May 30
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin price lower after Musk tweet
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Bitcoin hits three-month low as Musk drives investors to exit
3U.S. gasoline shortage eases, but pumps dry in some areas
4AT&T close to deal to combine media empire with Discovery
5CROWN RESORTS LIMITED : BRAIN GAIN: New boutiques, deals surge lure expat bankers to Australia