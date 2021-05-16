China April home prices quicken to 8-month high

* April new home prices up 0.6% m/m vs 0.5% in March
BEIJING, May 17 (Reuters) - New home prices in China grew at
the fastest pace in eight months in April, data showed on
Monday, despite the government's ramped-up efforts to tame the
market and tackle an alarming build-up in debt.
Average new home prices in 70 major cities grew 0.6% in
April from a month earlier, the quickest pace since August 2020
and a notch up from a 0.5% gain in March, according to Reuters
calculations based on data released by the National Bureau of
Statistics.
On a year-on-year basis, growth in new home prices rose to
an eight-month high of 4.8%, compared with 4.6% in March.
First- and second-tier cities continued leading monthly
price growth, with new home prices in those cities rising an
average of 0.6% month-on-month in April, the NBS said in a
statement accompanying the data.
Among those, Chongqing Municipality and Guangzhou city are
top contributors to the strength.
"Local governments have become more surgical in their
management of the housing market, unlike previous sweeping
crackdowns, thus home buying demand for living in or for
investment in big cities hasn't been fully crowded out," said Lu
Wenxi, chief analyst with property agency Centaline.
With more smaller cities imposing tightening measures, the
advantage of being in a "policy vacuum" had gone, and purchasing
power had returned to bigger cities, he added. He also expected
home prices in tier-1 and 2 cities to keep climbing,
outperforming lower-tier towns.
Real estate, a vital source of growth for China's economy,
has bounced back quickly from the COVID-19 crisis. But a
relentless rise in home prices in big cities, which is now
spilling over into nearby smaller ones, has raised concerns
about overheating.
The month saw authorities in a dozen cities intensify their
campaigns to drive speculators out of the property market, using
incremental tools rather than sweeping curbs. Local policies
include capping prices set by developers and preventing some
real estate agencies from setting excessively high second-hand
home prices.
The NBS data showed 62 cities reported monthly gains,
unchanged from the tally in March.
China's leaders last month vowed to boost the supply of
rental housing and affordable public housing, and prevent
speculation in various property markets including school
district homes.
Separate NBS figures showed China's real estate investment
rose 21.6% in the first four months of the year, slowing from
25.6% in the first quarter, amid increased scrutiny of
developers to prevent rampant debt growth.
