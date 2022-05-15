Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China April property sales plunge 46.6%, fastest since at least 2010

05/15/2022 | 11:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
An uncompleted building is seen next to the Fourth Ring Road in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's April property sales by value fell at their fastest pace in at least 12 years as COVID-19 lockdowns further cooled demand despite more policy easing steps aimed at reviving a key sector of the world's second-largest economy.

In April, property sales by value slumped 46.6% from a year earlier, the fastest pace since at least 2010, and sharply widening from the 26.17% fall in March, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released on Monday.

In January-April, property sales by value fell 29.5% year-on-year, compared with the 22.7% decline in the first three months.

China's property sector, a major economic growth driver, has been in a severe slump since last year after authorities clamped down on debt-laden developers, spooking many would-be home buyers who feared projects would not be completed.

More than 80 cities have taken steps to boost demand since the beginning of the year, including subsidies, reductions in mortgage rates and smaller down payments.

However, the property outlook has remained bleak amid protracted COVID-19 curbs in dozens of cities, including Shanghai, currently in its seventh week of lockdown.

Chinese financial authorities on Sunday allowed a further cut in mortgage loan interest rates for first-time home buyers to spur demand.

"Although we expect this cut to provide a benefit, the positive impact could be quite limited, as stringent anti-COVID measures appear set to continue for an unspecified time," Nomura said in a note on Monday.

Nationwide property investment by developers fell 2.7% from a year earlier in January-April, after a 0.7% gain in the first three months of the year.

In April, property investment fell 10.1% year-on-year, the fastest pace since December, compared with the 2.4% decline in March.

New construction starts measured by floor area plunged 44.19% from a year earlier, the fastest pace since January-February 2020.

New construction starts fell 26.3% in January-April from a year earlier, after a 17.5% decline in the first quarter of the year.

Japanese construction equipment maker Komatsu reported a 16.6% fall in the use of its machines in China in April, extending a 17.3% decline in March.

(Reporting by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Christopher Cushing)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05/16U.S. Treasury's Yellen to push Poland on global minimum tax implementation
RE
05/15Indonesia's Pertamina to repair unit at Balikpapan refinery after fatal fire
RE
05/15Democratic Senator Van Hollen says he suffered minor stroke
RE
05/15N.Korea's Kim orders military to stabilise supply of COVID-19 drugs
RE
05/15Ukraine counter-attacks Russian forces in the east
RE
05/15China's April coal output leaps 11% on year, but demand downturn looms
RE
05/15Australia, NZ dollars toppled by China data shock
RE
05/15N.Korea's Kim orders military to stabilise supply of COVID-19 drugs
RE
05/15China's economy cools sharply in April as lockdowns bite
RE
05/15China stats bureau expects economy to improve in May
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese developers' debt woes worsen as sales, yuan weaken
2Fortescue Metals : Global Green Energy company Fortescue Future Industr..
3India's Reliance to acquire dozens of brands in $6.5 billion consumer g..
4Carlyle in talks to buy U.S. defense contractor ManTech - Bloomberg New..
5China's April oil refinery output plunges to two-year low as COVID curb..

HOT NEWS