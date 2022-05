SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's auto sales in April are estimated to have fallen by 48% from a year earlier, the country's auto association said on Friday, as Beijing's zero COVID policies disrupted production and deliveries.

Auto sales in the first four months could fall 12.3% from a year ago, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said in a post.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)