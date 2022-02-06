China, Argentina pledge closer ties on currency, 'Belt and Road'

BEIJING, Feb 6 (Reuters) - China and Argentina pledged on
Sunday to deepen strategic cooperation on trade, currency and
the infrastructure-focused Belt and Road Initiative, the
government and state media said after a meeting of presidents Xi
Jinping and Alberto Fernandez.
The leaders, who met on the sidelines of the Beijing 2022
Winter Olympics, agreed on a five-year plan for agricultural
cooperation and identified key areas to grow and diversify trade
and investment in the sector.
China is a major buyer of Argentine soybeans and beef. It
also has a major currency swap deal with the country, which
helps to bolster its dwindling foreign reserves. Fernandez is
battling to revive the economy of Argentina, a major grains
producer.
Argentina's government said in a statement that the two
sides had highlighted the importance of the currency swap
between their central banks and agreed to continue
"strengthening cooperation" in this regard.
The two also signed a memorandum of understanding related to
China's signature Belt and Road initiative, a platform for
Chinese investment in railways, ports and highways worldwide.
"This strategic decision will allow the national government
to sign different agreements that guarantee financing for
investments and works for more than $23.7 billion," Argentina's
government said. The Chinese side did not give such a figure.
In a 40-minute meeting, Xi and Fernandez agreed to cooperate
and invest in areas such as green and sustainable development,
as well as digital economy.
China is willing to share development opportunities with
Argentina and help it expand exports and upgrade its industries,
China's foreign ministry quoted Xi as saying.
He was quoted as saying the two countries should deepen
cooperation in trade, agriculture, energy and mining,
infrastructure, investment and financing, anti-epidemic efforts,
the digital economy, green development and other areas.
(Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu and Ella Cao in Beijing;
Additional reporting by Eliana Raszewski in Buenos AIres;
Editing by William Mallard and Catherine Evans)