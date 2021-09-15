China Aug aluminium output falls for 4th month as supply cuts mount

* Aluminium output at 3.16 mln T in Aug vs 3.26 mln T in
July
* Xinjiang became latest region to restrict supply last
month
* Overall Aug nonferrous output at 5.3 mln T
Sept 15 (Reuters) - China's aluminium output in August
slipped for a fourth straight month, official data showed on
Wednesday, as restrictions on metal production and power usage
in key smelting hubs keep supply tight.
The world's top producer of the metal produced 3.16 million
tonnes of primary aluminium last month, the National Bureau of
Statistics said. That was down 3.2% from 3.263 million tonnes in
July but up 0.4% year-on-year, it said.
Restrictions on energy-intensive primary aluminium
production in China have hampered the industry this year, as
regions suffering from power shortages or under pressure to
reduce emissions tell smelters to cut back.
Furthermore, to stop what it said was illegal
over-production, a prefecture in the western Xinjiang region
last month ordered a 10% cut in monthly output levels for
August-December across five smelters. Xinjiang is home to almost
one-fifth of the country's primary aluminium capacity.
That brought total cuts in China so far this year to 2.33
million tonnes on an annual basis, or almost 6% of operating
capacity, state-backed research house Antaike said.
This month, Yunnan province in Southwest China told smelters
to keep their September-December average monthly output no
higher than August levels, torpedoing their hopes of ramping up
again after earlier curbs, while neighbouring Guangxi is
implementing similar measures.
"(This) is likely to get worse in the coming months," said
Paul Adkins, managing director of aluminium consultancy AZ
China.
"We understand even some new projects and some re-starts
have been put on hold. We were expecting a pick-up in capacity
in Q4, but that won't happen now."
China's output of 10 nonferrous metals - including copper,
aluminium, lead, zinc and nickel – was 5.3 million tonnes in
August, the statistics bureau said, its lowest monthly total in
a year. That was down 1.3% from 5.367 million tonnes in July but
up 0.4% year-on-year.
The other metals in this group are tin, antimony, mercury,
magnesium and titanium.
(Reporting by Emily Chow, Tom Daly and Shivani Singh; Editing
by Richard Pullin and Tom Hogue)