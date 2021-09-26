China Aug new local special bond issuance at 488.4 bln yuan

BEIJING, Sept 26 (Reuters) - China's local governments
issued 488.4 billion yuan ($75.5 billion) in new special bonds
in August, up from 340.3 billion the previous month, the
finance ministry said on Sunday.
For the first eight months of the year, new local government
special bond issuance stood at 1.84 trillion yuan, the ministry
said in a statement on its website, or about 50.5% of the annual
quota.
Local governments are widely expected to quicken special
bond issuance in the second half of 2021 to bolster investment
and support economic growth that is losing steam.
China set its local government special bonds issuance quota
at 3.65 trillion yuan for 2021, down from 3.75 trillion the
previous year.
Any acceleration in government bond issuance could also help
boost total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit
and liquidity.
($1=6.4660 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Cheng Leng, Yilei Sun and Kevin Yao; Editing by
William Mallard and Clarence Fernandez)