Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China: Border issues with India should be resolved through dialogue

06/22/2022 | 10:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome

BEIJING (Reuters) - China and India should resolve their border issues through dialogue and consultation as the two countries' common interests outweigh their differences, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday.

Wang spoke during a meeting with Pradeep Kumar Rawat, India's new ambassador to China, according to a statement issued by China's foreign ministry.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo; Writing by Meg Shen, editing by Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:03aBank of Canada says high May inflation 'keeping us up at night'
RE
10:56aUSTR Tai says U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods are 'significant' leverage
RE
10:54aSchumer will put legislation to cut insulin costs on Senate floor 'very soon'
RE
10:50aNigeria's Oando shares fall to 7-week low after court orders buyout of minorities
RE
10:48aWorld Bank approves $2.3 billion plan for East, Southern Africa to tackle food insecurity
RE
10:43aCHINA : Border issues with India should be resolved through dialogue
RE
10:25aGoogle faces second turnover fine in Russia over banned content - regulator
RE
10:20aMyanmar junta shifts Suu Kyi trial to prison venue
RE
10:16aU.S. consumer watchdog issues review of 'excessive' credit card fees
RE
09:59aINDIA CENTRAL BANK DEPUTY : rates hikes the only way to curb inflation - minutes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Friday's Russell rebalance may stoke more volatility in nervous stock m..
2Meta and other tech giants form metaverse standards body, without Apple
3Novartis Gets EU Approval for Tabrecta Lung-Cancer Treatment
4Piedmont Lithium looks abroad amid North Carolina uncertainty
5China shares fall on economic outlook, HK down on signs of tech crackdo..

HOT NEWS