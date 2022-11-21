China COVID cases weigh on Wall St; Disney jumps

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)
*
Disney up on Iger's return as CEO
*
S&P 500 energy index leads sectoral falls
*
Grindr slips after rocketing in debut
*
Tesla down on vehicle recall, China COVID concerns
*
Dow up 0.01%, S&P 500 down 0.34%, Nasdaq down 1.05%
Nov 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes started
the week roughly lower on China saying it faced its most severe
test of the coronavirus pandemic, but trimmed losses after the
San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly commented that
officials need to be careful to avoid a "painful downturn."
Given that markets have priced in a monetary policy setting
that is well beyond what the Fed has imposed on the economy so
far, Daly said on Monday "it will be important to remain
conscious of this gap between the federal funds rate and the
tightening in financial markets. Ignoring it raises the chances
of tightening too much."
By 2:20 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was
up 37.97 points, or 0.11%, to 33,783.66, the S&P 500 lost
8.85 points, or 0.22%, to 3,956.49 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 102.38 points, or 0.92%, to 11,043.68.
Beijing said on Monday it would shut businesses and schools
in hard-hit districts and tighten rules for entering the city,
as infections ticked higher, spooking investors.
"There is this fear that China might reinstitute some of the
COVID restrictions that they've just purportedly started to
lift," said Carol Schleif, deputy chief investment officer at
BMO Family Office. "That's a piece of what's driving the tech
stocks down because we rely so much on China and Taiwan for
critical components."
U.S. casino operators with businesses in China including
Wynn Resorts Ltd, Las Vegas Sands Corp, MGM
Resorts International and Melco Resorts & Entertainment
Ltd slipped between 2.5395% and 7.6043%.
Travel stocks including American Airlines Group Inc
and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd fell % and 1.2%,
respectively.
The S&P 500 energy sector index slid almost 3% on
Monday to its lowest level in four weeks as oil prices tumbled
more than 5% after a report that Saudi Arabia and other OPEC oil
producers were discussing an output increase. The index,
however, pared losses after Saudi Arabia denied talks about it.
Energy was the only major S&P 500 sector eying gains for the
year, surging around 63%.
Walt Disney Co jumped 5.7898% after Bob Iger's
return as chief executive to the entertainment giant.
The S&P 500 extended its fall from the previous week when
multiple Federal Reserve officials reiterated the central bank's
pledge to raise rates until inflation was in check, as investors
now await the release of minutes from the Fed's November meeting
on Wednesday.
Traders are widely betting on a 50-basis point hike in the
December meeting, with a peak for rates expected in June.
Among other stocks, Tesla Inc shed -6.6374% after
the electric-car maker said it will recall vehicles in the
United States over an issue that may cause tail lights to
intermittently fail to illuminate.
Gay dating app Grindr plummeted amid a broader
market weakness, after skyrocketing in its debut on the New York
Stock Exchange in the previous session.
Trading volumes are likely to be thin this week as markets
will be closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday and will
be open for half day on Friday.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
1.26-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.57-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 9 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 76 new highs and 194 new lows.
(Reporting by Ankika Biswas, Shubham Batra and Shreyashi Sanyal
in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Shounak Dasgupta and Grant
McCool)