Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China COVID relief pushes European shares up over 1%

05/17/2022 | 04:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Shanghai reports three days of no new COVID-19 cases

* ENGIE, Daimler Truck jump after earnings

* Vodafone slips on bleak earnings forecast

* ContourGlobal, M&C Saatchi rally on M&A news

May 17 (Reuters) - European shares jumped 1.5% on Tuesday, on hopes that demand in China could be sustained as authorities looked to relax COVID-19 restrictions that had started to squeeze the world's second-largest economy.

Travel and commodity-linked stocks rose 2.2% and 2.3%, respectively, while banks and industrial stocks were among sectors providing the biggest boost to the main index.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index had ended flat on Monday after data showed growth slowing in China.

However, risk appetite got a boost on Tuesday after Shanghai achieved the long-awaited milestone of three straight days with no new COVID-19 cases outside quarantine zones, which could lead to the beginning of the lifting of restrictions.

"The markets (have) been obsessed with what's going on in China and essentially that is the singular major catalyst," said Keith Temperton, sales trader at Forte Securities, adding that supply chain challenges and developments around lockdowns in China had affected markets.

Worries about growth in China, a higher interest rate environment squeezing economic momentum, and the fallout from the Russia-Ukraine war have dented markets this year, with the STOXX 600 hitting near one-year lows in March.

Markets have also witnessed volatility. The region-wise benchmark hit two-month lows last week, but has since rallied almost 5% from that level. For the year, it is down around 10%.

"We've had a pretty brutal six weeks. So, people jump on any excuse to buy… and we're in pretty thin volumes as well, so it doesn't take a lot of buying to move the markets," Temperton said.

Among individual shares, French power group ENGIE firmed 6% after it posted higher first-quarter profits and raised its 2022 outlook while saying it was in talks with Russia's Gazprom regarding changing the payment scheme for gas supplies.

Daimler Truck Holding and Spain's Caixabank rallied more than 4% each on upbeat forecasts.

Limiting gains for Europe's telecom index and London's FTSE 100 index, however, Vodafone fell 2.4% on forecasting earnings growth for the current year below market expectations.

Power generation company ContourGlobal soared 33.7% after U.S. private-equity firm KKR agreed to buy the firm for 1.75 billion pounds ($2.16 billion).

M&C Saatchi rallied 9.2% after it received a fresh takeover offer from the acquisition vehicle of its top shareholder Vin Murria, valuing the British advertising group at 253.6 million pounds ($314 million). (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAIXABANK, S.A. 4.17% 3.019 Delayed Quote.20.13%
CONTOURGLOBAL PLC 33.42% 258.325 Delayed Quote.1.04%
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG 4.94% 28.365 Delayed Quote.-16.29%
ENGIE 5.83% 12.314 Real-time Quote.-10.62%
FTSE 100 0.77% 7519.68 Delayed Quote.0.46%
KKR & CO. INC. -1.22% 50.94 Delayed Quote.-31.62%
M&C SAATCHI PLC 5.77% 172.3983 Delayed Quote.-3.26%
MOMENTUM GROUP AB (PUBL) -4.54% 61 Delayed Quote.0.00%
PJSC GAZPROM 3.69% 244.2 End-of-day quote.-28.86%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM NEFT 3.88% 394.75 End-of-day quote.-27.54%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 1.63% 1006.72 Delayed Quote.-9.87%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.27% 64.277 Delayed Quote.-13.93%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC -1.17% 118.96 Delayed Quote.6.95%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:03aFinland's Parliament likely to vote on NATO application on Tuesday
RE
05:02aBritain to set out new steps to tackle post-Brexit Northern Ireland trade
RE
05:02aIn Buffalo, Biden to meet victims' families after white supremacist shooting
RE
05:01aChina Southern says delivery timetable for Boeing 737 MAX jets not confirmed
RE
05:00aDollar rally pauses, rivals seek tentative recovery
RE
05:00aStocks rise on hopes China will ease tech crackdown
RE
05:00aU.S. Treasury's Yellen and trade czar Tai at odds over China tariffs
RE
04:57aJapan to allow limited tour groups from May as step to full re-opening
RE
04:56aEthiopia, World Bank agree $300 million grant for reconstruction
RE
04:55aCeo of spain's caixabank says we are not considering any m&a tra…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PROSUS : JP Morgan raises its recommendation to Buy
2Marketmind: Apocalypse now?
3UNICREDIT SPA : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
4VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Bernstein gives a Neutral rating
5Musk says Twitter has to show spam accounts less than 5% for deal to mo..

HOT NEWS