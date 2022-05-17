China COVID relief pushes European shares up over 1%

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* Shanghai reports three days of no new COVID-19 cases
* ENGIE, Daimler Truck jump after earnings
* Vodafone slips on bleak earnings forecast
* ContourGlobal, M&C Saatchi rally on M&A news
May 17 (Reuters) - European shares jumped 1.5% on Tuesday,
on hopes that demand in China could be sustained as authorities
looked to relax COVID-19 restrictions that had started to
squeeze the world's second-largest economy.
Travel and commodity-linked stocks
rose 2.2% and 2.3%, respectively, while banks and
industrial stocks were among sectors providing the biggest boost
to the main index.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index had ended flat on
Monday after data showed growth slowing in China.
However, risk appetite got a boost on Tuesday after Shanghai
achieved the long-awaited milestone of three straight days with
no new COVID-19 cases outside quarantine zones, which could lead
to the beginning of the lifting of restrictions.
"The markets (have) been obsessed with what's going on in
China and essentially that is the singular major catalyst," said
Keith Temperton, sales trader at Forte Securities, adding that
supply chain challenges and developments around lockdowns in
China had affected markets.
Worries about growth in China, a higher interest rate
environment squeezing economic momentum, and the fallout from
the Russia-Ukraine war have dented markets this year, with the
STOXX 600 hitting near one-year lows in March.
Markets have also witnessed volatility. The region-wise
benchmark hit two-month lows last week, but has since rallied
almost 5% from that level. For the year, it is down around 10%.
"We've had a pretty brutal six weeks. So, people jump on any
excuse to buy… and we're in pretty thin volumes as well, so it
doesn't take a lot of buying to move the markets," Temperton
said.
Among individual shares, French power group ENGIE
firmed 6% after it posted higher first-quarter profits and
raised its 2022 outlook while saying it was in talks with
Russia's Gazprom regarding changing the payment scheme
for gas supplies.
Daimler Truck Holding and Spain's Caixabank
rallied more than 4% each on upbeat forecasts.
Limiting gains for Europe's telecom index and
London's FTSE 100 index, however, Vodafone fell
2.4% on forecasting earnings growth for the current year below
market expectations.
Power generation company ContourGlobal soared 33.7%
after U.S. private-equity firm KKR agreed to buy the
firm for 1.75 billion pounds ($2.16 billion).
M&C Saatchi rallied 9.2% after it received a fresh
takeover offer from the acquisition vehicle of its top
shareholder Vin Murria, valuing the British advertising group at
253.6 million pounds ($314 million).
(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)