A private gauge of China's services sector signaled the fastest pace of growth in 10 months in May, echoing official data thanks to strong business activity and market demand.

The Caixin services purchasing managers index increased to 54.0 in May from 52.5 in April, Caixin Media Co. and S&P Global said Wednesday.

The index, which has now stayed in expansion territory for 17 straight months, reached its highest level since July 2023. A reading above 50 suggests expansion, while one below indicates contraction.

Business activity and total new orders reported by surveyed service providers grew for the 17th month in a row, increasing at the fastest pace since July and May last year respectively, said Caixin. Export orders also had a fourth consecutive month of faster expansion, staying in expansionary territory for a ninth straight month.

Employment in the services sector returned to growth after three months of contraction. That's a good sign for the world's second-largest economy, which has struggled with a prolonged property downturn and subdued domestic consumption.

"Market sentiment remained optimistic. Surveyed companies were generally confident about future market prospects, although they expressed concerns over the global economic landscape and growing costs of raw materials," said Wang Zhe, an economist at Caixin Insight Group.

Meanwhile, China's nonmanufacturing PMI, which covers both service and construction activity, fell to 51.1 from 51.2 in April, but the subindex tracking service activity rose to 50.5 in May from 50.3 in April.

