China Car Sales Fall for Fifth Straight Month

11/08/2021 | 05:01am EST
By Yoko Kubota

BEIJING--China's car sales declined for the fifth straight month, as a prolonged global chip shortage continued to restrain output in the world's biggest auto market.

Sales of passenger cars in October fell 13.9% from a year earlier to 1.72 million vehicles, the China Passenger Car Association said Monday, compared with a 17.3% drop in September. October's results included estimated figures from a handful of car makers that have yet to release their sales results, the association said.

In 2022, factory-gate sales of passenger cars--mostly sales of vehicles by car makers to dealers--would likely grow 5%, the association said. But this forecast is dependent on more government support to stimulate consumer spending, the association said, adding that it expects semiconductor shortages to continue until early next year.

Growing headwinds against China's economy and low vehicle inventories are likely to lead to difficulties in boosting sales in the final two months of the year, pushing back some demand to next year, said Cui Dongshu, secretary-general of the association.

Toyota Motor Corp. said last week that its China sales declined 19.2% last month from a year ago as the Covid-19 pandemic in Southeast Asia exacerbated component shortages. Sales of Honda Motor Co. dropped 17.9% and Nissan Motor Co. fell 22.0%.

Sales of the major joint venture of General Motors Co. fell 32.4% from a year ago in October, while sales of the biggest Volkswagen AG China joint venture tumbled 40.8%, according to data from the association. GM only releases quarterly sales results, while Volkswagen hasn't released its October results yet.

In October, China's sales of new-energy vehicles, which are mostly electric vehicles, more than doubled from a year earlier to 321,000 vehicles, the association said.

Tesla Inc. sold 54,391 made-in-China vehicles last month, 85.8% of which were exported to other markets, data from the association showed. Tesla usually exports relatively more vehicles from China at the beginning of the quarter.

BYD Co. more than tripled its sales of new-energy cars to 80,003 vehicles in October, the company said last week.

--Raffaele Huang contributed to this article.

Write to Yoko Kubota at yoko.kubota@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-08-21 0501ET

