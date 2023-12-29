China's central bank has vowed to boost consumer prices as the world's second-largest economy is battered by tepid demand and weakening confidence.

The People's Bank of China said it would "promote price recovery from low levels and keep prices at reasonable levels," according to a statement released late Thursday summarizing the central bank's fourth-quarter monetary policy meeting.

The PBOC also reiterated pledges to step up counter-cyclical policy adjustments and implement its prudent monetary approach effectively.

The debate over the deflation risks faced by China drew attention again after the country's consumer price index contracted for the third month this year, dropping 0.5% on year in November. Domestic demand has remained lukewarm even after Beijing removed its strict Covid-19 restrictions.

In Thursday's statement, the central bank didn't elaborate on the details of how it plans to bolster prices, but did say it aims to maintain reasonable levels of liquidity in the financial system.

It also promised to step up support for affordable housing and the renovation of so-called shanty towns, while reiterating its pledge to help all types of property developers.

