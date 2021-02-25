China Contaminated Site Management Project - P145533

The project development objective of the Contaminated Site Management Project for China is to improve the country's capacity for managing site contamination, and demonstrate environmentally sound identification and cleanup of sites contaminated with Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs) and other hazardous chemicals. The project is comprised of three components. Component 1, capacity development for prevention and control of site contamination included...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

