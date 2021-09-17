China Cu: Concentrate TC/RCs up again in active trading

Argus' copper concentrate treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) index for smelter purchases rose by 2.1pc to $62.30/t and 6.23¢/Ib today from $61.02/t and 6.102¢/Ib a week earlier. A wave of new spot deals was concluded this week for deliveries in the next quarter.

Standard clean copper concentrate deals were mainly done at $62-63/t TCs for smelters' purchases this week, with a few deals in the mid-$60s/t. TCs for blended concentrates were done in the $70s/t recently.

'Major smelters are actively booking deliveries for the next quarter, and we expect the settlement for the fourth-quarter TCs price floor agreed by China's copper smelters purchase team (CSPT) will be in the high-$60s/t or even $70s/t,' a market participant said.

The quarterly meeting held by CSPT, which is made up of 15 major Chinese copper smelters, will start next week after China's mid-Autumn holiday from 19-21 September.

Supply uncertainty continued to ease, with labour terms agreed by both sides at top copper producers BHP and Codelco's smaller mines Cerro Colorado and Salvador.

Cerro Colorado produced 33,300t of copper in January-July 2021 and 68,900t in the whole of 2020. Salvador produced 30,700t of copper in the first seven months of 2021 and 56,300t in 2020.