China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. : to Hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders at its Headquarters on November 21, 2020 Beijing Time

TAI'AN, China, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRC) ("CCRC" or the "Company"), a leading call center business process outsourcing ("BPO") service provider in China, today announced that it plans to hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") at 9:00 a.m. Beijing time on November 21, 2020, which is 8:00 p.m. EST on November 20, 2020. Stockholders as of the record date, close of business on October 14, 2020, will be entitled to vote at the meeting.

The Meeting will be held at the Company's headquarters located at 1366 Zhongtianmen Avenue, Tai'An City, Shandong Province, China, 271000.

About China Customer Relations Centers, Inc.

The Company is a leading BPO service provider in China focusing on the complex, voice-based and online-based segments of customer care services, including:

customer relationship management;

technical support;

sales;

customer retention;

marketing surveys; and

research.

The Company's service is currently delivered from call centers located in Provinces of Shandong, Jiangsu, Henan, Guangdong, Yunnan, Hubei, Sichuan, Hebei, Anhui, Xinjiang, Guangxi, Jiangxi, Heilongjiang, and Chongqing, with a capacity of approximately 22,360 seats. More information about the Company can be found at: www.ccrc.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

