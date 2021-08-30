Log in
China, DPRK vow to enhance traditional friendly relations

08/30/2021 | 10:12am EDT
BEIJING - State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi met with Ri Ryong Nam, ambassador of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to China, in Beijing on Aug 30.

Zhao said that China is ready to work with the DPRK to implement the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two countries, enhance strategic communication, deepen practical cooperation, and jointly safeguard the security of the two countries and the stability of the border areas.

Zhao also called for efforts to maintain, consolidate and develop the two countries' traditional friendship and promote their causes of socialism for new development.

Ri Ryong Nam said the DPRK stands ready to work with China to enhance communication and coordination, deepen practical cooperation and promote the development of bilateral relations.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 14:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS