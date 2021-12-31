Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China Dec new home prices fall at slower pace - private survey

12/31/2021 | 10:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Residential buildings are seen in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's December new home prices declined at a slower pace compared with a month earlier, a private-sector survey showed on Saturday, offering a tentative sign of stabilising demand after authorities took steps to avert a hard landing for the market.

New home prices in 100 cities fell 0.02% in December from a month earlier, narrowing from the 0.04% drop in November, according to data from China Index Academy, one of the country's largest independent real estate research firms.

China's property sector was hammered in 2021 after Beijing stepped up its deleveraging campaign against highly indebted developers that worsened a liquidity crisis, delayed project completions and rocked buyer sentiment.

In recent months, the government has marginally eased property financing to prevent a hard landing for the sector, although it has not reversed its curbs designed to reduce leverage and discourage speculation.

In December, several cities also implemented measures to boost home sales and mitigate local property distress, including the providing of subsidies or deed tax cuts for home buyers.

China's top real estate regulator recently said it would keep its real estate policies consistent and stable, while strengthening coordination in areas including finance, and land and market supervision.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo and Gao Liangping; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:36aChina ends 2021 with worst COVID week since taming original epidemic
RE
01:30aAt least 12 killed in stampede at religious shrine in India Kashmir
RE
12:59aIndia's daily COVID-19 cases rise by 22,775
RE
12:40aSouth Africa's anti-apartheid veteran Tutu to be laid to rest in state funeral
RE
12:37a&LDQUO;ONEDA FAMILY&RDQUO; YEARENDER : Phl remains resilient, expects another record palay harvest, amid challenges
PU
12:28aOmicron dampens global New Year celebrations, fewer watch ball drop in Times Square
RE
12:13aSWF and public pension fund assets hit record $31.9 trillion - report
RE
2021North Korea's Kim talks food not nukes for 2022
RE
2021In New Year's speech, Taiwan president warns China against 'military adventurism'
RE
2021China Dec new home prices fall at slower pace - private survey
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street ends tumultuous year near record highs
2Omicron dampens global New Year celebrations, fewer watch ball drop in ..
3U.S. airlines grapple with Omicron-related disruptions on last day of t..
4SWF and public pension fund assets hit record $31.9 trillion - report
5Japan to help build Bill Gates' high-tech nuclear reactor in Wyoming -Y..

HOT NEWS