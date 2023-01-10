Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

China December passenger vehicle sales rose 2.4% - CPCA

01/10/2023 | 03:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Aerial view of the circular pedestrian overpass and car traffic around the Mingzhu roundabout in Lujiazui financial district

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's passenger vehicle sales totalled 2.19 million units in December, up 2.4% from the same period in 2021, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Brenda Goh; Editing by Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
03:13aChina December passenger vehicle sales rose 2.4% - CPCA
RE
03:12aIndonesia anti-graft agency arrests Papua governor on bribery charges
RE
03:08aBMW brand delivers 2.1 million vehicles in 2022
RE
03:07aRouble hovers below 70 vs dollar in mixed trading
RE
03:04aUK recession to limit 2023 growth in food retail sales to 5% - NielsenIQ
RE
02:56aIndia wheat harvest could hit record on higher planting area, favourable weather
RE
02:53aDalio's Bridgewater cements rank in 2022 as top foreign hedge fund in China
RE
02:53aSpain's ride-hailing Cabify plans IPO within 12-15 months -El Confidencial
RE
02:49aNew British law to blunt strikes to be introduced to parliament
RE
02:47aHungary exempts sale of local Vodafone unit from competition scrutiny
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. banks get ready for shrinking profits and recession
2Microsoft in talks to invest $10 billion in ChatGPT owner -Semafor
3BYD's Shares Fall After Warren Buffett Cuts Stake in Company Again
4Perseus Mining December Quarterly Webinar
5CGG Provides Q4 & Full Year 2022 Financial Update

HOT NEWS