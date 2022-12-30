China December services activity shrinks further - official PMI

BEIJING, Dec 31 (Reuters) - China's services activity
contracted further in December, official data showed on
Saturday, amid surging COVID infections following Beijing's
abrupt easing of its tough anti-virus policy.
The official non-manufacturing purchasing managers' index
(PMI) stood at 41.6 versus 46.7 in November, according to data
from the National Bureau of Statistics, below the 50-point mark
that separates expansion and contraction in activity on a
monthly basis.
The official composite PMI, which includes both
manufacturing and services activity, stood at 42.6 compared to
47.1 in November.
(Reporting by Ryan Woo and Ellen Zhang; Editing by Sam Holmes
and Kim Coghill)