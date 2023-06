SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China's defence minister Li Shangfu said on Sunday in remarks about regional and global security that his country seeks dialogue over confrontation.

Li was speaking at the Asia's top security summit in Singapore, the Shangri-La Dialogue.

(This story has been refiled to change the day of the week from Saturday to Sunday, in paragraph 1)

(Reporting by Chen Lin, Greg Torode; Editing by Gerry Doyle and Raju Gopalakrishnan)