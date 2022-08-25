Log in
China Duty Free shares tank 24% before bouncing in Hong Kong debut

08/25/2022 | 01:12am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The name of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited is displayed at the entrance in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) -China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp shares opened down 24% in the company's Hong Kong debut on Thursday after it raised $2.1 billion.

The stock opened at HK$120 compared to its offering price of $HK158 each in the deal. The stock then bounced to reach HK$157.40, 0.4% below offering price

It is the largest share sale in the city in 2022.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index is up 1.7% in early trade on Thursday.

The company's debut was delayed until 0500 GMT after the Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading session was shortened due to a typhoon.

China Tourism is a major duty free network operator in mainland China, with 200 duty free stores in China, Hong Kong, Macau and Cambodia, according to its filings.

The Shanghai-listed China Tourism sold 102.76 million shares in the listing.

The company priced its shares at the upper end of the HK$143.50 to HK$165.50 range flagged when the deal was launched earlier this month. The price was about a 35% discount to the trading value of the Shanghai listed stock.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch and Donny Kwok; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

By Scott Murdoch and Donny Kwok


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS