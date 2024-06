June 22, 2024 at 10:03 am EDT

SHANGHAI, June 22 (Reuters) - China's commerce minister and the EU trade commissioner have agreed to hold consultations on EU tariffs on imported Chinese-made electric vehicles, China's commerce ministry said on Saturday.

Commerce Minister Wang Wentao was invited to hold a video conference with the EU's Valdis Dombrovskis, the ministry said on its website.

