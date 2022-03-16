Log in
China Eastern Airlines seeks U.S. approval to shift New York-Shanghai flights

03/16/2022 | 06:35pm EDT
China Eastern Airlines aircraft is seen at the Beijing Capital International Airport

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China Eastern Airlines Corp on Wednesday asked the U.S. Transportation Department for approval to temporarily shift New York to Shanghai flights over COVID-19 measures.

The carrier said because of "evolving coronavirus pandemic control measures in the Shanghai region, China Eastern has been instructed" by Chinese aviation officials "to divert Shanghai-bound passenger flights arriving from the U.S. to certain alternate airports in China."

China Eastern asked approval starting March 31 to move existing twice-weekly Shanghai westbound passenger flights from New York to China's Fuzhou Changle International Airport through the end of April.

China's aviation regulator said on Tuesday it will divert 106 international flights scheduled to arrive in Shanghai to other domestic cities from March 21 to May 1 due to COVID-19.

The impacted flights include those operated by Air China, China Eastern, Shanghai Airlines, Juneyao Air and Spring Airlines, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said.

Shanghai, which reported five new local symptomatic transmissions and nearly 200 domestically transmitted asymptomatic carriers on Tuesday, said on Wednesday it has identified some key areas and would finish testing all people in those areas twice between Wednesday and Thursday.

Tesla Inc is suspending production at its Shanghai factory on Wednesday and Thursday, according to a notice sent internally and to suppliers, while the notice did not give a reason for the stoppage. Volkswagen Group China said it would resume production in Shanghai on Thursday after a 48-hour suspension.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bernard Orr)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CHINA LIMITED 11.13% 5.29 Delayed Quote.-12.50%
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED 9.94% 5.31 End-of-day quote.2.91%
SPRING AIRLINES CO., LTD. 6.52% 47.4 End-of-day quote.-16.55%
TESLA, INC. 4.78% 840.23 Delayed Quote.-24.12%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 3.07% 155.64 Delayed Quote.-14.92%
