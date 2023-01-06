China Energy places order to import Australian coal, sources say

SINGAPORE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - China Energy Investment
Corp has placed an order to import Australian coal, three
sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, in one of the
first deals since Beijing eased an unofficial ban imposed on
coal imports from Australia in 2020.
The move comes as relations between Beijing and Canberra are
thawing, and as China is trying to meet growing demand for coal
because of higher power consumption following the easing of
coronavirus-related restrictions.
China Energy's cargo is likely to be loaded before the end
of this month, the sources said, without providing further
details. The sources declined to be identified as they are not
authorized to speak to the media.
China Energy did not immediately respond to a request
seeking comment. The company has so far only ordered thermal
coal - typically used in power plants, two of the sources said.
Australia was China's second-largest coal supplier before
the unofficial ban, which came into force as diplomatic ties
broke down in 2020. Coal cargoes shipped from Australia to
China, which had accounted for nearly a quarter of all
Australian coal supplies in 2019, fell to nearly zero in 2021
and 2022.
Japan, India and European countries gained at China's
expense, boosting imports from Australia. China increased
shipments from Indonesia in 2021 and Russia in 2022, data from
consultancy Kpler showed.
Australia supplied 36.5% of Japan's coal imports in 2022, up
from 27.6% in 2019. India's share of Australian coal increased
to 15.7% in 2022 from 12.3%, while Europe's share increased to
8% from 4.6%, the Kpler data showed.
IMPACT OF TRADE RESUMPTION
While China is now expected to start buying Australian coal,
the move may not immediately alter trade routes that have
evolved following the unofficial ban on coal, traders and
consumers say.
An official at a Chinese state-run utility said power plants
in China did not have much appetite for Australian cargoes of
thermal coal, since they typically consume coal with lower
heating values and power plant inventories are high.
"Australian thermal coal is of better quality and is
expensive. Chinese utilities may hence be less keen to buy," the
official said.
The move is also expected to have a limited impact on
Japanese utilities as they traditionally rely on higher quality
Australian thermal coal, while Chinese buyers opt for lower
quality fuel, a source at a Japanese coal supplier said.
There will be little difference in Japanese steelmakers'
purchases of Australian coking coal, the source said.
"It (easing of the ban) will not force Japanese steelmakers
to look for alternatives as they have secured the necessary
supplies by term contracts," the source said.
Global prices of both coking and thermal coal shot up after
Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year. Major buyers such as
China and India responded by boosting coal purchases from
Russia, which offered steep discounts.
Analysts and traders expect the return of Australian coal to
challenge the market share of suppliers such as Russia and add
to pressure on prices in the longer term.
"Entry of Australian coal into Chinese markets could ease
coking coal prices, which are currently on the higher side," an
Indian coal trader said.
(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Sudarshan Varadhan; Additional
reporting by Beijing bureau, Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo and Byron
Kaye in Sydney; Writing by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by
Florence Tan and Christian Schmollinger)