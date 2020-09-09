China Environmental Technology and Bioenergy Holdi : CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGY AND

BIOENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED 中 科 生 物 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1237)

CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN

HONG KONG

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of China Environmental Technology And Bioenergy Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') announces that the principal place of business of the Company in Hong Kong has been changed to Unit 810, 8/F, 212 Texaco Road, Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong with effect from 9 September 2020. The telephone number, facsimile number and website of the Company will remain unchanged.

By order of the Board

China Environmental Technology and

Bioenergy Holdings Limited

Xie Qingmei

Chairlady

Hong Kong, 9 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Ms. Xie Qingmei and Mr. Wu Zheyan, and the independent non- executive Directors are Mr. Lam Hin Chi, Prof. Jin Zhongwei and Prof. Su Wenqiang.