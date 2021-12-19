China-Europe freight train trips rise in Jan-Nov

BEIJING - China-Europe freight train trips saw a steady increase in the first 11 months of the year, data from the top economic planner showed.
The number of China-Europe freight train trips hit 13,817 in the January-November period, surging 23 percent year-on-year, according to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).
During the period, the freight trains handled a total of 1.33 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEU) of goods, up 30 percent from a year ago.
In November alone, the number of China-Europe freight train trips rose 1 percent year-on-year to 1,246, exceeding 1,000 for a 19th consecutive month, the NDRC said.
The freight trains carried 120,000 TEU of cargo last month, up 4 percent from a year earlier.
