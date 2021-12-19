Log in
China-Europe freight train trips rise in Jan-Nov

12/19/2021
BEIJING - China-Europe freight train trips saw a steady increase in the first 11 months of the year, data from the top economic planner showed.

The number of China-Europe freight train trips hit 13,817 in the January-November period, surging 23 percent year-on-year, according to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

During the period, the freight trains handled a total of 1.33 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEU) of goods, up 30 percent from a year ago.

In November alone, the number of China-Europe freight train trips rose 1 percent year-on-year to 1,246, exceeding 1,000 for a 19th consecutive month, the NDRC said.

The freight trains carried 120,000 TEU of cargo last month, up 4 percent from a year earlier.

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 19 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2021 06:19:03 UTC.


