(Reuters) -China Evergrande Group entered into three supporting agreements with members of an ad-hoc group (AHG) of bondholders to help implement its proposal to restructure $22.7 billion in offshore debt, the property developer said on Monday.

With more than $300 billion in total liabilities including offshore debt, Evergrande has been at the centre of a property debt crisis in which multiple Chinese developers defaulted over the past year.

The members of AHG represented more than 20% and 35% of major holders of U.S. dollar-denominated senior notes issued by China Evergrande and unit Scenery Journey Ltd, respectively, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Last month, China Evergrande gave creditors a basket of options to swap their debt into new bonds and equity-linked instruments backed by the group and its two Hong Kong-listed companies, Evergrande Property Services Group and Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group.

In the two main options proposed, creditors could either swap all of their holdings into new notes with maturities of 10-12 years, or convert them into different combinations of new notes of five to nine years and equity-linked instruments.

On Monday, the developer said each creditor who executes the supporting agreements and holds eligible restricted debts as of April 27, 2023, will get a consent fee of 0.25% of the principal amount of debts held.

Trading in the company's Hong Kong shares, which has been suspended since last March, will remain suspended until further notice, it said.

